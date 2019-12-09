CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season takes flight in a big way

CBC Thunder Bay is bringing some Christmas cheer to Northern Ontario next week.

December 17 is the annual Sounds of the Season food drive, and the goal is the same as previous iterations: gather as much donated food as possible, and fly it up to remote northern communities, just in time for Christmas.

And this year will be bigger than ever, with CBC Thunder Bay partnering with the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA), and four regional airlines bringing food to more communities, across a larger area.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for all of Canada to share in the bounties and distribute it to a number of remote communities in northern Ontario," said Volker Kromm, RFDA executive director. "That's where these wonderful airlines come in."

Four airlines participating

This year, Perimeter Aviation, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, and North Star Air are all participating in Sounds of the Season.

But, Kromm said, this year's Sounds of the Season will also include ground transportation, with trucks taking food east to Kapuskasing and west to Winnipeg, to deliver it to air terminals, so it can then be flown up to northern communities (some of that food will be dropped off in communities along the way, as well, bringing the total number of communities to 17).

"It's getting bigger, every year," Kromm said. "I think the rest of Canada is becoming a little bit aware of what's happening, and the needs in the north."

This year, food will be delivered to a number of First Nation communities in northern Ontario: Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, North Spirit Lake, Kingfisher, Kasabonika Lake, Fort Severn, Webequie, Attawapiskat, and Weagamow.

Each of the airlines will be also accepting food and cash donations from members of the public who want to support Sounds of the Season.

Prizes to be won

And there's a bit of an incentive to donate, as well.

"We're challenging the community again to step up," said Ron Hell, director of marketing and revenue management for Bearskin and Perimeter. "Bring your canned goods, bring your cash donations bring them to the Thunder Bay airport, to the Bearskin Airlines counter, to the Perimeter Aviation counter, and we will be having a draw for a system-wide flight for two."

"So, please, everybody step up. Now's the time, it's Christmas, let's get out there and support this initiative."

Sharon Smith-Baxter, manager of communications and marketing for Wasaya, said that airline will also be accepting donations at the Wasaya counter at Thunder Bay's airport.

CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season food drive takes place on Dec. 17. (Richard Agecoutay)

Wasaya will also be holding a draw for prizes, she said.

"We're going to give away free flights," Smith-Baxter said. "But we're also going to give away two tickets to We Will Rock You."

We Will Rock You will be at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2020.

And North Star Air isn't being left out — director of marketing and communications Karen Matson said anyone who makes a donation at the North Star Air counter at the Thunder Bay airport will be eligible for a prize, as well.

Live programming

"We do have return tickets available, also," she said. "It's actually an opportunity for a citizen here in Thunder Bay to come and donate, with a couple of tickets, and maybe take a trip up north and get the feel for it."

And CBC Thunder Bay reporters will be visiting some of the communities, as well, covering the deliveries as they happen.

CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season food drive will take place on December 17 — tune in for live programming from the Thunder Bay International Airport throughout the day.