CBC Sounds of the Season brings food donations to Wakepeka First Nation

The members of Wakepeka First Nation, located in Ontario's far north, will enjoy a happy holiday season with help from the Thunder Bay community.

Wakepeka, located about 450 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout, is one of the 11 communities taking part in this year's Sounds of the Season food drive. The donations to Wapekeka were delivered by a plane generously provided by Wasaya Airways.

The food itself was donated with help from Thunder Bay residents and organizations, including the Regional Food Distribution Association and Thunder Bay International Airport.

Planes loaded with food left Thunder Bay this morning, and are arriving in the communities throughout the day.

The food's arrival in Wakepeka on Friday was documented by CBC Thunder Bay's Ron Desmoulins, who was in the community on Friday.