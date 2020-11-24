Small town food banks work hard to protect dignity, anonymity of clients

Food bank clients would rather purchase their own groceries and rarely advertise the fact they need a helping hand to fill the cupboard.

In small communities, where everybody knows everybody, it's difficult to keep that information unknown if you're using the service.

Such is the case in Ignace, where the local food bank, which operates every second week for two hours, is located in the main shopping plaza, but the entrance is at the back.

"It's in the back of the credit union. They own that space and they're really good to us," said Yvonne Romas, a health promoter at the Mary Berglund Health Centre, who also coordinates the food bank.

"I hope we do a good job of welcoming them in a non-judgmental way."

Romas said about 20 or so people use the service on a regular basis, which means it could feed about 50 or 60 people in the community. That works out to about five per cent of Ignace's population.

"Some people are lifelong users, so it becomes part of their routine."

A small population, though, does have its advantages, Romas said. Many of those who use the service know her personally and can ask for additional help, if needed.

"There are times where they will just come to me and say, 'Hey, you know what? I ran out of food a little early. Is there any chance of getting some food?' And I'm able to help."

A small community also means a greater awareness of when there's a need, she said, noting even though Ignace has lost some of its economic steam, the community is very generous.

She said it also allowed clients to select what groceries they need — instead of getting a pre-selected hamper.

And, Romas said, in Ignace, the food bank clients end up being the volunteers.

"They stock the shelves. They help the clients shop, one lady has a hot meal for the clients when they arrive. They were all foodbankers, and are still foodbankers."

"The people that do go there, they still hold their head high. I don't think that affects them."