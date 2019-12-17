Sounds of the Season brings much-needed fresh food to Sandy Lake First Nation

CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season has touched down in Sandy Lake First Nation.

The community is one of 19 receiving food shipments as part of this year's food drive, and the fresh food that's been delivered is vital to the community's members.

"There's not a whole lot of people that are farming here," said Eliot Fiddler, a diabetes prevention worker in Sandy Lake First Nation. "There's not a whole lot of people that can afford to buy food with the northern prices, so that's one of the things that I'm happy about."

Fiddler said cooking classes are held in the community, where a certified chef teaches community members how to cook with fresh food.

"There's a number of dishes we made," he said. "Pasta, or stir fry, there's one time we had fish tacos. That was amazing."

"We had made our own sauce with the fish tacos. That was delicious."

The community also makes an effort, Fiddler said, to teach people how to cook with the wild game and other food sources found around the community of Sandy Lake.

More than 80,000 pounds of food will be delivered to 19 northern communities during CBC Thunder Bay's 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive. (CBC Thunder Bay)

"We try and encourage our elders, as well, to teach the younger people to either cut meat, or cut fish, those kind of teachings," he said. "Trying to encourage younger generations to get involved in eating our wild food that's around here."

"They don't have to go to the store all the time to buy ground beef, or chicken," he said. "I would say it's a lot ... healthier."

The food was brought to Sandy Lake on a plane donated by Perimeter Air.

The company is one of five helping out with this year's Sounds of the Season — the others are Wasaya Airways, North Star Air, Bearskin Airlines, and KBM Resources — by donating planes which are delivering the food to the recipient communities.

CBC Thunder Bay is broadcasting live throughout the day from the Thunder Bay airport.