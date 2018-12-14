Sandy Lake First Nation welcomes CBC Sounds of the Season food donation

It will be a holiday season to remember for the residents of Sandy Lake First Nation.

The community was the recipient of a large donation of food on Friday, which was delivered by Bearskin Airlines as part of CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season food drive.

The community, which is located in Ontario's far north, about 227 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, was one of 11 receiving food donations Friday for Sounds of the Season.

The program was again run with the support of the Regional Food Distribution Association, Thunder Bay International Airport, and donations by Thunder Bay residents, organizations, and businesses.

In Sandy Lake, residents told CBC the food that was donated, which included fresh fruit and vegetables, was important to the community, as they're not normally available there due to high costs.

The community's radio station even broadcast the food's arrival, urging residents to come and pick up their share.