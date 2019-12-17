First Sounds of the Season shipments arrive in the north

The first shipments of the 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive has taken to the air, and the first food shipments have made their way north.

Monday saw flights full of food arrive in North Spirit Lake and Pikangikum first nations — and many more such shipments are scheduled to arrive in nearly 20 more communities on Tuesday.

Perimeter Aviation Sounds of the Season 2:13

About 70,000 pounds of food delivered to nearly 20 northern communities throughout 2019's Sounds of the Season event, which is a partnership between CBC Thunder Bay, the Regional Food Distribution Association, and several transportation companies.

Most of those deliveries will be taking place on Tuesday, and CBC Thunder Bay reporters will be on some of the flights to report on the deliveries as they happen.

A list of the communities where food will be delivered during the 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive. (CBC Thunder Bay)

The food is being delivered on planes donated by Perimeter Aviation, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, North Star Air and KBM Resources.

This year's Sounds of the Season will also include support from ground transportation companies, which will take food from Thunder Bay to air terminals in Winnipeg and Kapuskasing, where it will be flown north.

Several companies and community organizations are helping make the 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive possible. (CBC Thunder Bay)

CBC Thunder Bay, meanwhile, will be broadcasting live from the Thunder Bay airport throughout the day Tuesday.

Stay tuned to CBC Thunder Bay or follow @CBCTbay on Twitter to stay updated on this year's Sounds of the Season food drive.