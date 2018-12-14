Donations of food arrive in Nibinamik, Wunnummin Lake for CBC Sounds of the Season

Two remote northern Ontario communities have received donations of food in time for the holidays thanks to CBC's annual Sounds of the Season food drive.

A KBM Resources plane left Thunder Bay Friday morning, bringing food to both Nibinamik First Nation and Wunnummin Lake First Nation.

The communities are two of 11 participating in this year's Sounds of the Season, which is also being supported by Thunder Bay residents and organizations, including the Regional Food Distribution Association and Thunder Bay International Airport.

Smiles all around in Nibinamik before we get back into the plane and wing our way to Wunnumin Lake

The CBC's Cathy Alex was along for the ride, travelling on the KBM-provided plane to both communities on Friday.

KBM Resources pilot Ian Gailles & a man from Wunnumin Lake load up the food boxes

In total, more than $50,000 has been raised for this year's Sounds of the Season.