Skip to Main Content
Donations of food arrive in Nibinamik, Wunnummin Lake for CBC Sounds of the Season

Donations of food arrive in Nibinamik, Wunnummin Lake for CBC Sounds of the Season

Two remote northern Ontario communities have received donations of food in time for the holidays thanks to CBC's annual Sounds of the Season food drive.

Food flown to northern communities by KBM Resources plane

CBC News ·
Nibinamik First Nation is one of the communities receiving a donation of food on Friday as part of CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season food drive. The food was being flown to the community on a plane provided by KBM. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Two remote northern Ontario communities have received donations of food in time for the holidays thanks to CBC's annual Sounds of the Season food drive.

A KBM Resources plane left Thunder Bay Friday morning, bringing food to both Nibinamik First Nation and Wunnummin Lake First Nation.

The communities are two of 11 participating in this year's Sounds of the Season, which is also being supported by Thunder Bay residents and organizations, including the Regional Food Distribution Association and Thunder Bay International Airport.

The CBC's Cathy Alex was along for the ride, travelling on the KBM-provided plane to both communities on Friday.

In total, more than $50,000 has been raised for this year's Sounds of the Season.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories