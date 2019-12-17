'We're really thankful': Sounds of the Season visits Fort William First Nation

Members of Thunder Bay's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment (LSSR) helped make the holidays a little more special for Fort William First Nation on Tuesday.

The LSSR members helped out with CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season food drive, delivering truckloads food to the community.

Fort William First Nation (FWFN) members said the food was very important this year.

"We are running short on holiday food right now, so this really helps us out so that we can service our entire community," said Hailey Maclaurin, FWFN employment coordinator. "We're really thankful."

LSSR Master Corp. Tucker Arnold was one of the people handling the deliveries of food to FWFN.

"It's a good opportunity for the military to be involved in the community, and show our face a little bit," he said. "It's good to build that positive rapport with the populace."

More than 80,000 pounds of food will be delivered to 19 northern communities during CBC Thunder Bay's 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive. (CBC Thunder Bay)

FWFN was one of 19 communities that received food deliveries during this year's Sounds of the Season food drive. More than 80,000 pounds of food were delivered on Monday and Tuesday.

Sounds of the Season was once again a partnership between CBC Thunder Bay and the Regional Food Distribution Association, with support from a number of private companies: Perimeter Aviation, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, North Star Air, KBM Resources, and Erb Transport, which transported the food to the communities themselves.