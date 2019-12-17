Fort Severn First Nation receives Sounds of the Season delivery

The Sounds of the Season plane has touched down in Fort Severn First Nation.

The community, located on Hudson Bay in Ontario's far north, is one of nearly 20 communities who are receiving shipments of food this year as part of CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season food drive.

In Fort Severn's case, nearly 2,000 kilograms of food has been delivered to the community.

It was flown to Fort Severn on a plane donated by Wasaya Airways.

The airline is one of five taking part in this year's event; the others are Bearskin Airlines, Perimeter Airways, KBM Resources, and North Star Air. The Regional Food Distribution Association is also helping get the food to the communities.

More than 30,000 kilograms of food will be delivered to 19 northern communities during CBC Thunder Bay's 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive. (CBC Thunder Bay)

So far, more than 30,000 kilograms of food and more than $40,000 in cash have been donated.

And while some of the food shipments took place Monday, the majority will be delivered Tuesday.

CBC Thunder Bay is broadcasting live from the Thunder Bay airport throughout the day.