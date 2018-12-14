Skip to Main Content
Santa on-hand to welcome food donations in Eabametoong First Nation

A CBC Sounds of the Season donation of food to a remote northern community on Friday was welcomed by a very special guest.

Santa was on-hand Friday to help Eabametoong First Nation welcome a shipment of food donated through CBC's annual Sounds of the Season food drive. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Santa himself was in Eabametoong First Nation — located about 300 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay — as the community accepted the donation.

Eabametoong was one of 11 communities taking part in this year's Sounds of the Season. Food was flown to the community with the help of a plane provided by North Star Air.

The CBC's Jeff Walters was in the community as the donation was delivered.

In total, more than $50,000 was raised for this year's Sounds of the Season. Donations were still being accepted at the Thunder Bay International Airport until 6 p.m. Friday.

