A CBC Sounds of the Season donation of food to a remote northern community on Friday was welcomed by a very special guest.

Santa himself was in Eabametoong First Nation — located about 300 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay — as the community accepted the donation.

Arrived in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eabmatoong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eabmatoong</a> and the big guy himself was there too! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcsotsont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcsotsont</a> <a href="https://t.co/w525tEg4ib">pic.twitter.com/w525tEg4ib</a> —@JeffWaltersCBC

Eabametoong was one of 11 communities taking part in this year's Sounds of the Season. Food was flown to the community with the help of a plane provided by North Star Air.

The CBC's Jeff Walters was in the community as the donation was delivered.

We are ready to go for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcsotsont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcsotsont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NorthStarAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorthStarAir</a> <a href="https://t.co/ItHo5j8sSV">pic.twitter.com/ItHo5j8sSV</a> —@JeffWaltersCBC

In total, more than $50,000 was raised for this year's Sounds of the Season. Donations were still being accepted at the Thunder Bay International Airport until 6 p.m. Friday.