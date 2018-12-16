5 moments from CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season food drops

CBC Thunder Bay's 2018 Sounds of the Season food drive was another success, with more than 50,000 pounds of food delivered to 11 remote First Nation communities.

The event, of course, wouldn't be possible without the support of a number of Thunder Bay businesses and organizations, including the Regional Food Distribution Association, Thunder Bay international Airport, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, North Star Air, KBM Resources, Perimeter Aviation.

And thanks also goes out to the people and organizations who donated to this year's drive, helping to raise more than $60,000.

CBC Sounds of the Season is about community, and doing our part to help make sure those in the far north have a happy and prosperous holiday season. CBC Thunder Bay reporters accompanied the food shipments to the communities. Here are five highlights from their journeys.

