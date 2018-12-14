The planes are in the air, and CBC Thunder Bay's 2018 Sounds of the Season fundraiser is underway.

This year, five planes carrying thousands of pounds of food will travel to 11 remote First Nations communities. CBC Thunder Bay reporters will be on some of the flights, helping to hand out food and talk to community members when they reach their destinations.

This year's CBC Thunder Bay Sounds of the Season is delivering planeloads of food to communities in Ontario's far north. (CBC)

For this year's Sounds of the Season, CBC Thunder Bay teamed up with the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA), Thunder Bay International Airport, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, Permieter Aviation, North Star Air, and KBM Resources to deliver the food to the communities.

But it wouldn't be possible without the people and organizations of Thunder Bay, who have — so far — generously donated $50,000 to the Sounds of the Season drive.

And donations are still being accepted — cash or food can be delivered to the RFDA on Syndicate Avenue, or Thunder Bay airport (parking is free for those making a donation) until 6 p.m. Friday.

CBC Superior Morning host Lisa Laco interviews Zac Tait, Wasaya Airways sales manager, on Friday. Superior Morning aired live from the Thunder Bay airport to kick off this year's Sounds of the Season. (Richard Agecoutay)

Meanwhile, CBC Thunder Bay will continue to provide ongoing coverage of this year's Sounds of the Season.

Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/Aramark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aramark</a> for your generous donation! We are raising food & funds for <a href="https://twitter.com/RFDAThunderBay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RFDAThunderBay</a> all day long <a href="https://twitter.com/TbayAirport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TbayAirport</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCSOTSONT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCSOTSONT</a> <a href="https://t.co/bli9gEK0q0">pic.twitter.com/bli9gEK0q0</a> —@CBCTBay

Stay tuned to our website and Twitter feed for updates as the planes land in the communities, and we'll be broadcasting live from the airport throughout the day.