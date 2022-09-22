A program that offered support and services to Thunder Bay's homeless and underhoused community is shutting down permanently.

Shelter House announced Thursday the Street Outreach Service (SOS) program is being discontinued due to a lack of funding.

In a statement, Shelter House Executive Director Cal Rankin said funding for the SOS program, which is run by Shelter House, has "declined significantly pressing us to look seriously at our priorities."

"It is for this reason that we have decided that we must focus on our core programming of sheltering and feeding to ensure the integrity and quality of these programs," Rankin stated. "People stranded on our streets is a significant indicator of a much larger problem of homelessness and a shortage of affordable housing that is accepting and meets the specific needs of this population."

The SOS program was launched in 2014, and provided services to those experiencing homelessness in the city, including transportation to shelters.