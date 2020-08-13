Thunder Bay now has a 'soft interview room' to improve comfort of sexual violence, human trafficking survivors

The room is quite literally soft. A plush carpet, big blue couch, paintings of water and nature and countless pillows and throw blankets fill the room.

It certainly doesn't feel like a police interview room, and that's exactly the point.

Deborah Dika, executive director for the Thunder Bay Sexual Abuse Centre, calls it a "soft interview room."

"The interview rooms at police stations are cold. There are tables, maybe a couple of chairs, but no place to sit ... they're not really designed to be victim friendly.

"So a soft interview room, in our eyes, was some place that is warm, that they can go in and sit and be comfortable in giving a statement," Dika said.

Sexual violence incidents are under-reported, Dika said. She hopes this more comfortable space will encourage survivors to come forward to report the incidents if, and when, they are ready to do so.

"We know that it happens within our city. And we know we want to stop it. So how do we stop that if we continue to not report it and view it as shame or guilt, or the victim believes that it's their fault? That myth is still out there."

Room constructed in partnership with Thunder Bay police

The creation of the room came out of an on-going partnership between the sexual abuse centre and Thunder Bay Police Service as part of an effort to put the survivors at the centre of investigations, said Detective-Inspector John Fennell.

"Before with law enforcement, it's always about the investigation of the crime. But now we also want to make sure that the victim's interests are looked after," he said. "We want to make sure that they feel as though we're listening and they are as comfortable as they can, because you have to think ... they're telling a complete stranger some very intimate detail.

"And then of course there are outside services that are better prepared than we are to be able to deal with the victims in a longer fashion to make sure that they look after their psychological and immediate needs," he added.

The 'soft interview room' at the Thunder Bay Sexual Abuse Centre was designed to look and feel like someone's living room, to improve the comfort of survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking when giving their statement to police officers. (Logan Turner / CBC News)

Funding to pay for the room came through the provincial government's proceeds of crime frontline policing grant, which were made available this year to projects by police services targeting gun and gang violence, human trafficking and sexual violence and harassment.

The approximately $315,000 grant will also allow the police to develop and deliver trauma and violence-informed training and to hire a part-time victim advocate to help survivors access community supports.

A collaborative approach to addressing sexual violence

At the end of 2019, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police launched the Canadian Framework for Collaborative Police Response on Sexual Violence, which provides police services leading practices to address sexual violence.

The framework called for "the collective, coordinated and consistent efforts of police and community working in partnership" and encouraged pro-action or a "preventative, anticipatory approach to policing rather than a strictly a reactive response."

Fennell acknowledged that much of the funding from the proceeds of crime grant is being used for reactive initiatives.

If a victim does or is finally in a position to reach out, we want to make sure that we don't let them down. - John Fennell, Detective-Inspector for Thunder Bay Police Services

"Unfortunately a large part of our work is [reactive] because something would've had to have happened in order for us to engage. But there is absolutely a proactive component to it."

Fennell added that the Thunder Bay police are working with a coalition of 28 agencies in the city to address human trafficking and support survivors.

While the police are looking after the enforcement side of it, other partners are focusing on providing additional supports for survivors, he said.

"If a victim does — or is finally — in a position to reach out, we want to make sure that we don't let them down. So we will react or we'll make sure that of all these coalition partners, somebody will have an answer to be able to assist with them immediately and look after their immediate needs."