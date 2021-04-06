Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate video of assault circulating on social media

Police in Thunder Bay are investigating a video circulating on social media, which depicts a male suspect assaulting a vulnerable male in the northwestern Ontario city.

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said in a written statement Tuesday that the video is believed to have been recorded on April 4, although it is undated.

The video shows the male suspect attacking a "vulnerable male victim", while "a second unidentified male is recording the altercation", police stated.

After the assault, the two males enter a silver vehicle, and the video ends, police said.

The assault was not initially reported to police, TBPS said.

Investigators became aware of the incident only after it began circulating on social media. Members of the Community Oriented Response Unit and Community Inclusion Team are now investigating this incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or www.p3tips.com.