Snowstorm expected to hit Thunder Bay and NWO this weekend

Thunder Bay and northern Ontario should brace for a big winter storm this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement from Thunder Bay and much of the northwest.

The snowstorm is expected to start on Sunday morning and continue into Monday.

Sherry Miller is a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

She said an intense - and huge - low pressure system coming from the south is the culprit.

"The low is sort of forming in the Texas/Colorado area, and has a lot of moisture with it," she said. "Because it is coming from the warm Gulf air, near Texas. And it is heading up toward Ontario, moving up over the Lake Superior area."

Miller said the low pressure system is expected to bring snow and blowing snow to areas near western Lake Superior Sunday and Monday.

She said some areas could see in excess of 25 cm of snow by Monday afternoon.

Miller said the system is huge, so the odds of it missing the northwest is low. "It would have to move significantly to the south,or significantly north," said Miller." And then (the northwest) would end up with rain. But it looks like there will be significant snow. It's a pretty big system."

Miller said travel conditions across the north are expected to rapidly deteriorate by Sunday morning and could reach into Tuesday.

"Hopefully it will clear out by the 31st, and we can have a nice New Years Eve," she said.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.