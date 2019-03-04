Northwestern Ontario snowmobile club volunteers 'kind of exhausted' from harsh winter weather

The annual prayer for snow from snowmobile clubs across northwestern Ontario has certainly been answered this year; and while it's made for some good riding, it's also proving to be something of a mixed blessing for volunteers.

"As much as everyone thinks [the snow is] a good thing, it's starting to get to the point where we're quite tired," said Adrian Tessier, the groomer coordinator for Thunder Bay Adventure Trails and president of the Northwestern Ontario Snowmobile Trails Association.

While the trails have been "pretty phenomenal," thanks to the winter weather, he said the frequency of the snowfalls have meant there hasn't been much of a break between rounds of grooming.

"We just get the trails nicely groomed, and we get eight, 10 inches of snow, and we get the trails nicely groomed, and we get eight, 10 inches of snow. And it's been going on and on and on. It just seems never to quit."

Only two volunteers are currently running the groomers, and they've been working long hours, he said, adding that "12 to 16 hour shifts are normal."

He said the club is also still catching up on work caused by a 2017 storm that left a mess of felled trees and branches.

There's no shortage of snow this year on trails in the Thunder Bay area. (Thunder Bay Adventure Trails)

Just west of Thunder Bay, volunteers at the SnoHo Snowmobile Club in Atikokan, Ont., are also working overtime.

"They're kind of exhausted," said club president Kim Cross.

"Generally in a season, we will groom 300 to 400 hours, and we have [groomed] well over 600 hours," she explained. "And that's just operating hours. Every time the groomer goes out, we need two people, and so that's over 1,200 volunteer hours."

Storms that have brought high winds have also added to the work, she said, adding that her volunteers will easily have two more months of grooming work.

However, she said, the "magnificent" amount of snow is still appreciated.

Cross said she's hopeful it may draw more people to ride on official trails, since the heavy snow may make it more difficult for riders with certain machines to drive off-trail.

Northwestern Ontario's bounty of snow could also draw riders from Manitoba and Minnesota, she said.

"I just actually had a call yesterday from some riders in Manitoba," she said. "They asked us what the conditions were here, and when I told them we had an amazing amount of snow, they're excited ... They're coming here, and they're riding."