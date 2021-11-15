'We're going to start all over': Volunteers grooming snowmobile trails again after storm

Volunteers with Thunder Bay Adventure Trails are back out in the northwestern Ontario wilds after last week's storm caused heavy damage to region's snowmobile trail system.

Adrian Tessier, grooming co-ordinator with Thunder Bay Adventure Trails, said volunteers hit the trails "as soon as the leaves start to fall off the trees," trying to get them as ready as possible before the snow starts to fall.

This year, the group purchased a brushing unit that is towed behind an ATV and helps clean up small twigs and plants that sprout up on the sides of the trails.

"We were actually very, very happy with the condition of the trails up until last Wednesday," Tessier said.

Winds knock down trees

That all changed last Thursday, however, when a storm rolled through the region, bringing high winds.

"We don't know the full extent of the damage right now, but we're expecting the winds were through the whole of northwest Ontario," he said. "So we're thinking our whole trail system has got some damage."

In total, the group maintains 400 kilometres of trail throughout the region. The heavy winds, however, knocked down trees throughout the system, blocking them off and undoing the work the volunteers had already done.

An ATV lies partially submerged in muddy water along a snowmobile trail in northwestern Ontario. Volunteers with Thunder Bay Adventure Trails are working to clean them up after last week's storm caused heavy damage, but conditions are making it difficult. (Adrian Tessier/Provided)

"We're going to start all over," Tessier said, adding that volunteers are back out on the trails with chainsaws and ATVs, working to get the trails clear as soon as possible.

"Primarily, our concentration now is going to be the narrower trails. We still probably have a couple hundred kilometres of trail to check."