Thunder Bay police remind public to 'carry all your documentation' when snowmobiling

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., conducted a snowmobile patrol once again this past weekend in the area of Highway 61 and Loch Lomond Road.

According to a written release on Monday, officers said they stopped and spoke with more than 20 riders throughout the day to check for safe driving habits, sobriety and proper documentation and insurance.

Officers are reminding the public that you are required to carry all your necessary documents with you when you are out riding your snowmobile, including your insurance if you leave your property.

"Please ride safely, do not drink and drive and carry all your proper documentation," Thunder Bay Police Service Sergeant Gordon Synder stated in Monday's release.

Police said they will continue to do periodic snowmobile enforcement throughout the winter months.