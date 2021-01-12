Snowmobiler seriously injured after weekend crash in Dryden area

A weekend snowmobile crash west of Dryden resulted in serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said they received a call about a collision involving a motorized snow vehicle in Zealand Township on Saturday.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the operator, who had been ejected from the vehicle.

The individual was taken to the Dryden Regional Health Centre with what police described as serious injuries.

Police are urging snowmobile operators to drive safely and carry an emergency kit at all times, which includes a cell phone and battery charging device, whistle, spare clothing, food, tools and a first aid kit.