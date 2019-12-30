Snowfall warning in effect for Thunder Bay

A snowfall warning is in effect today for the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding area.

Environment Canada said about 25 centimetres of snow has fallen in the city since Sunday, and as much as 20 centimetres more could come by Tuesday morning.

"Probably the heaviest snow of the day will be early (Monday) evening," Environment Canada meteorologist David Rogers said on Monday morning. "And we are looking at fairly gusty winds north 30 gusting to 50...so we will be having some blowing snow around."

Rogers said difficult winter driving conditions are expected due to blowing and accumulating snow.

"It' s going to keep snowing for the rest of (Monday)," Rogers said. "And we are looking for another 10 centimetres for the day. Then another 5 to 10 cm tonight."

Brad Adams, the roads manager for the City of Thunder Bay, said crews began snow clearing operations Sunday morning.

"We had enough accumulation to basically spend all day on arterial collector roadways," Adams said. "We plowed them once in the morning, roughly, and then we were doing them again all day."

The main roadways were plowed again early Monday morning, Adams said, adding crews might spend some time in the morning working on residential streets.

But as more snow falls, the arterial streets will again take priority, he said.

"It'll be three days before we can have all the residential streets cleared up," Adams said. "Our plan would be (Monday) to start them this morning, hopefully get some opened up and then (Tuesday) if the forecast holds the way it is supposed to we should be focused for the next three days on clearing residential streets."

Adams urged residents to follow on-street parking restrictions over the next few days to help with snow clearing operations and to allow plows to have space on the streets. He said it will likely take five days for all sidewalks to be cleared.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the areas east of Thunder Bay along the north shore of Lake Superior and Greenstone, advising of snow mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets.

Much of northeastern Ontario is under a freezing rain warning.

Hydro One said it is gearing up for possible power outages right across Ontario.