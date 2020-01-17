Snowfall warning for City of Thunder Bay

It will be a snowy weekend in Thunder Bay.

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for the city.

Snowfall will start Friday with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to become heavy at times overnight as a low pressure system approaches.

The snow will continue through the day Saturday before tapering off to flurries Saturday night.

Southeasterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of blowing snow causing reduced visibility, particularly overnight and early Saturday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.