Snowfall warning issued for Thunder Bay

A snowfall warning is in effect for Thunder Bay, with areas around the northwestern Ontario city expected to get up to 25 centimetres.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Monday morning, as snow began falling in the area as a result of a low pressure system tracking east from Minnesota.

The weather agency is forecasting between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow for Thunder Bay, with that amount potentially increasing to 25 centimetres for areas of higher terrain southwest of the city.

Environment Canada is warning of peak snowfall amounts of up to four centimetres per hour, with significantly reduced visibility due to the snow and blowing conditions.

The snow is expected to taper off into light snow or flurries by Monday evening.