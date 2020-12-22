Snowfall warning in effect for northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northwestern Ontario, saying more than 35 centimetres of snow could fall in some areas of the region by Christmas Eve.

The snowfall warning is in place for the Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Dryden, Ignace, Kenora, Red Lake, Nipigon, Marathon, Schreiber and Sioux Lookout areas.

"We've got a really significant winter storm currently off in the Wyoming area just approaching the Dakotas," said Geoff Coulson, emergency preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "That's going to move to the south of Lake Erie during the day on Wednesday, and into Wednesday evening."

Coulson said the region's snowfall is expected to begin Tuesday, and will likely last until Christmas Eve; most areas are likely to see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said.

In its warning, Environment Canada also warned of winds gusting to about 50 km/h, which will result in blowing snow in some areas.

Rain mixed with snow is also a possibility for areas along the north shore, Coulson said, as temperatures are expected to rise to around 0 C. The rain may lead to some areas along the north shore receiving less snow than other areas, Coulson said.

"Right now, the heaviest amounts from the system actually look like they're going to fall to the north of Lake Superior" he said. "The Lake Nipigon, Greenstone area, towards the east from there."

"Those areas, by Christmas Eve morning, or midday on Christmas Eve, could be seeing amounts in excess of 35 centimetres."

Environment Canada, meanwhile, has also issued special weather statements for other parts of the region, including the Fort Frances and Rainy River areas, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Wednesday evening. The snowfall there will be also accompanied by winds gusting to 40 or 50 km/h, Environment Canada said.

"This is truly a traditional winter type storm," Coulson said. "We do get these storms from time to time during the winter months. And certainly this is a prime example of one."

"We're talking about pretty much all of the province of Ontario being affected in one way or another from this system."

Motorists are warned that driving conditions will quickly deteriorate Tuesday afternoon as the snow begins.