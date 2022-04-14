Environment Canada warns of 'significant snowfall' on the way for Thunder Bay area

Break out the shovels and warm up the snowblowers: a major winter storm is headed Thunder Bay's way.

Environment Canada said Tuesday the storm is expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday afternoon, and could bring up to 50 centimetres of snow to some areas.

The highest snow accumulation is expected in areas south of the city, where 25 to 50 centimetres could fall by Friday.

Thunder Bay itself could see 20 to 30 centimetres, Environment Canada said.

"Blowing snow is also possible with a combination of snow and winds gusting to 60 km/h," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Monday night. "Travel could be very difficult."

However, the weather agency said there is uncertainty as to exactly how much snow will fall in the area, and people are advised to monitor forecasts for updates.

The snow is expected to taper off on Friday evening.