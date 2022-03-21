Heavy snow, freezing rain in forecast for northwestern Ontario

It may be the second day of spring, but winter hasn't released its grip on northwestern Ontario quite yet.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the region — and snowfall warnings for some areas — for Monday night.

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for the region, beginning Monday night and lasting through to Tuesday night, Environment Canada said. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the following areas:

Dryden-Ignace

Pickle Lake-Wunnummin Lake

Red Lake-Ear Falls

Sandy Lake-Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout-Savant Lake

Superior West

Environment Canada said 15 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in those areas, and warned of reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, special weather statements have been issued for:

Thunder Bay

Atikokan-Upsala-Quetico

Dryden-Ignace

Kenora-Nestor Falls

Fort Frances-Rainy Lake

Red Lake-Ear Falls

In addition to heavy snow, those areas could also see freezing rain and ice pellets start Monday night, Environment Canada said.