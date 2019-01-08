With the recent snowfall in northwestern Ontario, officials with the city of Thunder Bay's solid waste and recycling services department are reminding residents to not place their waste and recycling bags on the snowbanks during collection days.

"Waste on snowbanks poses a danger to both residents and waste collection crews," manager of solid waste and recycling services, Jason Sherband stated in a written release. "Crews are not permitted to climb snowbanks to retrieve items."

They are asking residents to place their waste and recycling bags on the ground, at the end of driveways, approximately a metre from the road, where they will be visible to the collection staff.