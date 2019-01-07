Snow storm hits Northwestern Ontario, closes all schools in Thunder Bay

Due to the snowy weather and dangerous road conditions, all schools are closed today in Thunder Bay.

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay (STSTB) sent out the notice Monday morning at 6:15 am that all Lakehead Public Schools, all Thunder Bay Catholic Board Schools and all ​Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales​ schools are closed today along with school board offices and all transportation is cancelled. The Thunder Bay Christian school is also closed today.

Lakehead University and Confederation College are closed today.

East of Thunder Bay, all Catholic and public schools in Nipigon, Red Rock, and Dorion have been closed as well. All Schreiber and Terrace Bay school buses along with Manitouwadge in-town buses and the Manitouwadge to Marathon bus are cancelled.

West of Thunder Bay, school buses have been cancelled in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Dryden, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Upsala and Atikokan. Rainy River Transportation Services is also showing lists of individual school bus cancellations by number on their social media sites. However, school buses are running in the Pickle Lake area. But all schools are open.

Other Thunder Bay closures include: