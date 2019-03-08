The frequent snowfalls blanketing Thunder Bay, Ont. this winter, have kept road crews plenty busy, and taken a bite out of the snowclearing budget.

"We've seen a lot more snow this year than in quite a few years," said Brad Adams, the city's roads manager, adding that in addition to clearing roads and sidewalks, for the first time since 2014, crews have also been out removing snowbanks from core areas and narrow streets.

He said at this point, it looks likely that the snowclearing costs will surpass the 2019 budget.

"However, our budget's on a calendar year, so we still have November, December winter yet to deal with for 2019. So if November, December is very mild, it might offset what we are spending right now," he said. "So we won't really know until the end of the year."

Thunder Bay roads manager Brad Adams says an upside of this winter's consistently cold weather is fewer potholes, since fluctuations in temperature cause them to form. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Pothole patching

When crews are caught up with snow removal, it also leaves the city "a little lean," when it comes to other types of road work, such as pothole patching, he said.

However, as the weather warms, a few more potholes can be expected to form, he said, and the city will focus more resources in that direction.

Calls about potholes to the city have been coming in at about the same rate as they did last year, he said, adding that they've received 180 calls so far this year, compared 170 last year.

The Python 5000 pothole patching machine has been working steady, he said, except when prevented by snowfall.

Since the city has experienced less snow in recent weeks, the Python 5000 pothole patcher has been out every day, said roads manager Brad Adams. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

'Average' winter for water crews

For city water and sewer crews the snow has had an upside.

The winter has been about "average," for workers said David Warwick, the city's superintendent of water and sewer operation and maintenance, adding that they haven't noticed a higher volume of water main breaks, service line leaks or frozen lines, despite several cold snaps.

"What our saving point was this year was the amount of snow we had. It does provide insulation and stops a lot of things from freezing," Warwick said.

City workers have been clearing snow away from fire hydrants in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

On the other hand, the snow has created other concerns for crews.

"We've been working quite diligently trying to keep our fire hydrants uncovered and open for use," he said.

"Fire hydrants are easier work than digging holes in the ground and repairing water lines, but just as important nonetheless," he said, adding that he wants to remind homeowners not to shovel snow near those cleared areas.

In the springtime he said the focus will shift to making sure drainage channels are clear, to minimize risk of flooding.