'First taste of winter' in northwestern Ontario this weekend

Northwestern Ontario will get its "first taste of winter" this weekend, with snow in the forecast for many areas in the region, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist, said a low-pressure system will be tracking across the northern U.S. prairies, and then hitting northwestern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.

"People in Thunder Bay ... will have a bit of snow as the system begins on Saturday afternoon," he said. "Then, probably, the temperatures will go above zero, so it'll be mostly rain."

However, those farther inland will see mostly snow; Kimbell said 10-15 centimetres will likely fall in most areas, but a few spots could see 20 centimetres.

"It is going to be wintry Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening, and overnight," Kimbell said.

The good news is the snow won't likely stick around too long, as temperatures are expected to remain above zero for some time, he said.

"It will still be a bit of a nasty weekend for people in the northwest," Kimbell said.

Some people in the northwest were already seeing some snow on Friday, although that was due to a different weather system in the area.

Kimbell said Marathon, for example, had seen about 8 centimetres of snow as of about 11 a.m. Friday, with snow squalls blowing in off Lake Superior.

Highway 17 from Terrace Bay at Mill Road to Marathon at Peninsula Road remained closed due to weather on Friday morning.