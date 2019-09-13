Snapchat video leads to dangerous driving charge for 19-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man

A 19-year-old man from Thunder Bay is facing charges after a Snapchat video showed him driving dangerously before colliding with another vehicle, police in the northwestern Ontario city stated in a written release Friday.

Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said they were initially called to a two-vehicle collision on Oliver Road, near Wappner Road, at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Officers learned the driver of a black sedan was travelling westbound and passing multiple vehicles by pulling into the opposing lane on Oliver Road.

The sedan was quickly approaching a red Jeep as the latter slowed for a turn. The sedan's driver slammed on the brakes, but due to his speed, he couldn't stop fast enough. Instead, the sedan's driver attempted to pass the Jeep on its left side.

However, the sedan struck the Jeep, which ended up in the ditch. The sedan rolled over, skidded, and came to rest back on its wheels.

Police said, as they investigated, they became aware of a Snapchat video which appeared to have been posted by the sedan's driver.

According to the TBPS, the video showed the driver recording himself as he passed multiple vehicles. The driver also captured the speedometer in the video, showing the vehicle travelling between 180 and 190 km/h.

The video also geotagged in the area of Oliver Road, near where the collision took place.

The driver has been charged with dangerous driving. He has been released from custody and prohibited from driving while he awaits a future court appearance, police said.