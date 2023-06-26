Smoke from Western Canada forest fires prompts air quality warnings in northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for some parts of northwestern Ontario as smoke from wildfires in Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories drifts into the region.

The air quality warnings went into effect Monday morning for the following areas:

Kenora

Dryden

Ignace

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Pikangikum

Sandy Lake

Sioux Lookout

Environment Canada is also advising of local smoke or haze in some other areas of the region on Monday, including Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Nipigon, and Geraldton.

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said conditions are expected to improve overnight Monday.

"As we go through the rest of the week, it looks like again the the worst of the concentrations of of the smoke toward the surface is going to remain in far northwestern Ontario," he said. "There may still be some smoke generally in the atmosphere in and around parts of northwestern Ontario in the coming days."

Air quality statements are issued when concentrations of wildfire smoke at ground level reach a certain threshold, Coulson said.

"There is no doubt though, that given the prevailing winds and the fact that there is still a large number of fires burning out of control in Manitoba, northern Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, northern Alberta, smoke in the atmosphere is likely to still be around in generally in northwestern Ontario, but concentrations at the surface not expected to be significant," he said.

Burned trees are shown near Vanderhoof, B.C. on July 26, 2023. Fires burning in Western Canada are sending smoke to northwestern Ontario, prompting a health warning from Environment Canada. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

Environment Canada said wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations, but people with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, and those who are pregnant or work outdoors are at higher risk of health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

People are advised to stop or reduce their activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable, and wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask if working outdoors.

There are approximately 43 fires burning in northwestern Ontario. Six are considered not-under-control, five are being held, six are under control and 26 are being observed, according to the latest update from Ontario's fire information service.