Sleeping Giant Patrol looking for volunteers

Thunder Bay's new community patrol group is looking to increase its roster of volunteers.

Sleeping Giant Patrol has been running weekly walks since the end of March with a core group of volunteers. However, organizer Sheena Campbell said the group is ready to expand.

To that end, Sleeping Giant Patrol will hold an information session and mock patrol on Friday, May 10, Campbell said, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Kaministiquia River Heritage Park on Thunder Bay's south side.

"Between 6:30 and 7:30, people can just drop by," she said. "We'll have some light refreshments, and we'll have forms for people to fill out."

"People can come meet us, and ask some questions."

At 7:30, a mock patrol will take place, Campbell said.

"We'll just kind of do a little mini version of what we would do on a patrol," she said. "Go up some back alleys explaining things that we're looking out for, talking about needle pickup, talking about who we might encounter and what we might do in that situation, and allow a lot of time for questions."

Sleeping Giant Patrol volunteers, Campbell said, must be over the age of 18.