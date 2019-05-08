Sleeping Giant Patrol in Thunder Bay shutting down due to lack of volunteers, organizers say

One of the organizers of a community patrol group in Thunder Bay, Ont., says it is discontinuing its work, citing a lack of volunteer help.

Sheena Campbell is one of the co-founders of the Sleeping Giant Patrol. She was one of the organizers that travelled to Winnipeg in March to walk with the Bear Clan with the aim of starting a new chapter of the patrol in Thunder Bay after the parent organization cut ties with the northwestern Ontario city's chapter.

When she returned to Thunder Bay, however, Campbell and other organizers decided to start up under a different name. Months later, she said the group is no more.

"We found it increasingly difficult to dedicate our time to this initiative and ultimately ... we decided to take a break for the summer, basically," Campbell said, adding that the hope was to re-start at the end of August.

"But after having a team meeting, we all decided that it was ... too difficult at this time where we were in our lives."

Campbell said the group patrolled city streets and along waterways, picking up needles, speaking with and providing care packages to vulnerable people and generally keeping an eye out and calling first responders when necessary.

The patrol formerly known as the Thunder Bay Bear Clan chapter continues its work as the Wiindo Debwe Mosewin Patrol Thunder Bay — Walking In Truth.

Campbell said it was a big commitment, especially as "we weren't getting longer commitments from volunteers, so it did fall on three or four people all the time." That, she said, combined with the core members' lives becoming busier with work and family, proved too much.

The group's work, she said, not only included the patrols themselves, but work behind the scenes, such as volunteer recruitment, connecting with community organizations, like Superior Points and the Regional Food Distribution Association, and making sure they had supplies to hand out.

Still, Campbell said, street patrols are "very important" in Thunder Bay.

"The whole experience was so eye-opening to see what really ... goes on in our streets that we often turn a blind eye to," she said. "There really is such a need for people to get out there and help."

Campbell said she and the rest of the remaining group agreed that they're open to trying again "if our lives open up again."