'Showing kindness': New community patrol group hits streets of Thunder Bay

A new community patrol group is bringing a message of kindness to the streets of Thunder Bay.

The Sleeping Giant Patrol began holding weekly walks in the city at the end of March, collecting needles, handing out sandwiches and water, and "showing kindness to those who struggle," said organizer Sheena Campbell.

"We really put emphasis on building relationships," Campbell said. "The people who live on the streets love sharing their story with us, as well as their concerns, what's happening in the city, what their needs are, and even what their dreams are."

"We make sure people are okay," she said. "We help them get their footing when needed, and we follow through on concerns."

The Sleeping Giant Patrol grew out of the end of the city branch of the Bear Clan earlier this year.

The national, Winnipeg-based Bear Clan Patrol Inc. severed ties with the Thunder Bay group.

Winnipeg-based James Favel, Bear Clan Patrol Inc. executive director, said at the time the decision came due to "divisive rhetoric" being used by the Thunder Bay group.

Favel said he hoped to have a new Thunder Bay Bear Clan up and running by April, and Campbell and fellow Sleeping Giant Patrol organizer Mel Legarde travelled to Winnipeg in early March to work with the national Bear Clan organization.

"We walked with them, we met with their team, to kind of get an understanding of how they run, and ultimately make a decision of whether or not we wanted to bring it back to Thunder Bay," Campbell said. "It was a lot to take in, it was a really humbling experience."

'They're on their way'

And while the Sleeping Giant Patrol is based on the Bear Clan model, there are some differences in how the group operates, Campbell said. In the end, the Thunder Bay group decided it would be better served with a new name.

"We thought that it was just better to start fresh," Campbell said.

In an interview with CBC News on Wednesday, Favel said he wishes the Sleeping Giant Patrol well.

"We helped them with the policies, procedures, governance, documents, things like that," Favel said from Winnipeg. "They've got what they need to get off the ground."

"We're happy to be of any kind of support that we can," he said. "We just want to see that people get the benefit of the model, and so when they decided to go their own way, we tipped our hat to them and they're on their way."