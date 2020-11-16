2021 Sleeping Giant Loppet cancelled due to COVID-19

The organizers of the annual Sleeping Giant Loppet have announced the cancellation of the 2021 event due to COVID-19.

The annual cross-country ski event takes place the first Saturday of every March in Sleeping Giant Provincial Park.

It was founded as the Thunder Bay Ski Tour in 1978.

"Ontario regulations currently prohibit events of any size in provincial parks, and this situation is not expected to change prior to the Loppet date," coordinator Peter Gallagher wrote in a release sent to media Sunday.

"Naturally, the organizing committee members are, and we know all skiers will be, disappointed by this cancellation. However, we accept that missing the Loppet for one year is a small sacrifice in an effort to limit the spread of the virus."

Gallagher encouraged would-be participants who live around Thunder Bay, Ont., to continue to take advantage of the park's trails this winter for personal ski and snowshoe outings.