Sleeping Giant Loppet celebrates 43 years with annual event, hosting 900 skiers

Organizers of The Sleeping Giant Loppet, one of northern Ontario's largest cross-country ski festivals, hosted their 43rd event over the weekend at Sleeping Giant Provincial Park.

The Loppet has become a winter classic for many skiers in Thunder Bay and across the region. This year the event hosted nearly 900 skiers, all of which range in skill level.

"The tour was actually organized by a group of Lakehead University students, the outdoor club, and they decided that they wanted to duplicate something that was happening in the Ottawa area," said skier Ronald Lappage, who has participated in the Loppet since it's inception.

In the beginning, the Loppet consisted of a 40 kilometre route, but has grown to offer races for every level of skier from eight kilometres, 20 kilometres, 35 kilometres and a 50 kilometre race.

According to the organizers, the word "Loppet" has its roots in Scandinavian culture, and refers to a mass participation cross-country ski event that includes longer marathon length distances, such as the 50 kilometre route, and has both "citizen and competitive" elements.

"Sometimes for a slow skier like me, it gets a little disconcerting when after about halfway through the course these guys fly by you and you see them for about 30 seconds and they're gone," said Lappage while laughing.

He added that over the years the event has hosted "very talented" skiers, which have been able to complete the 50 kilometre trek in just under two hours.

All about commitment

Originally the Loppet was called The Thunder Bay Ski Tour, and was first held in Sibley Provincial Park. The event name was changed to the Sibley Ski Tour in 1982, then changed to the Sleeping Giant Loppet in 2009, when the name of the provincial park was renamed after the Sleeping Giant.

Over the years, the Loppet has seen several other changes, which included a shift in styles from "classic" cross-country skiing to skate skiing.

Peter Gallagher, long-time coordinator, added that the level of commitment from the community has also increased over the years, and subsequently so has the quality of the event.

He said the level of track grooming they're able to accomplish, and the number of skiers they're able to host is all thanks to the commitment of those involved.

"It's a huge commitment no doubt about it," said Gallagher. "Quite frankly I wouldn't be involved unless Nordic Trails was involved because we've got the backup of all the equipment, all the staff, all the work that they do there and the financial resources."

Gallagher explained that the event 'almost disappeared' in the mid 1980's when they were faced with rising insurance rates associated with the event. He said Thunder Bay Nordic Trails stepped in to take over the event, and have helped to make the Loppet what it is today.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.