Sleeping Giant Brewing Company welcomes Thunder Bay's first professional female brewer

Thunder Bay's first professional female brewer says women looking to get a job in the brewing industry should take "any opportunity that's out there" to learn more about it.

"There's a lot of information, and scholarships," said Alyssa Kwasny, who joined Sleeping Giant Brewing Company about two weeks ago. "Get to know beer, get to know the process. There's tons of books. And just, you know, start hanging around breweries."

Kwasny was formally introduced to the community on Sunday, which was International Women's Day.

"I started in Vankleek Hill, [Ont.], at Beau's All Natural Brewing Company, about six years ago," Kwasny said of her career. "I started in the taproom, and I ended up applying for a brewing internship."

Around the same time, Kwasny said, she found out she was pregnant. So she enrolled in brewing school online with Chicago's Siebel Institute of Technology, studying during her maternity leave, and ended up working as one of Beau's lead brewer's.

"When I started at the brewing I was working at, I ... knew I wanted to move up in the company," she said. "That was kind of the path that interested me the most: the brewing side, and the production side."

"It looked like a lot of fun to me."

As for joining Sleeping Giant, Kwasny said the decision came down to a couple of things.

A 'different outlook'

"I'm from Thunder Bay," she said. "I've been in touch with the brewery over the years. I like their beer, everyone I've met here has been really great, so I felt like it was the right fit."

Sleeping Giant Brewing Company co-founder and CEO Andrea Mulligan said Kwasny has been a great addition to the team there.

"Females bring something different to the table," Mulligan said. "Whether it's just a different outlook, creativity, approach."

As to why there haven't been other female brewers in the city yet, Mulligan said part of it is that it's difficult to find brewers at all in Thunder Bay.

"We don't necessarily have the schooling to do it, so a lot of our brewers in Ontario come from the Niagara region, or the southern Ontario region," she said.

But that's not the only reason, Mulligan said.

"I think that it's also maybe just not recognized yet, that this is something you can do as a female," she said. "This would be a great reminder, especially just to our community, that this is a possibility for a female."

Both Mulligan and Kwasny had some advice for women interested in becoming a brewer.

For example, Mulligan said, visiting Sleeping Giant is a good first step.

"Our door's always open," she said. "We have a strong female team here at Sleeping Giant, right from the ownership into all areas of our brewery."

"Feel free to come chat with us, as a start, to see what might be involved."

Kwasny said women should take any opportunity they can to learn about beer, and brewing.

