Abandoned snakes, lizards and other exotics focus of unconventional Thunder Bay rescue

Mayson Bilton often gets calls from people looking for a home for an abandoned animal, and more often than not, the animal in question is of the cold-blooded variety.

Bilton is the co-owner of Sleeping Giant Exotics, a venture he started a little over a year ago in Thunder Bay, Ont., after identifying a need in the city.

Titan the tegu lizard seems to enjoy the limelight, Bilton said. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"It's pretty much one of a kind in Thunder Bay," he said of his rescue and education business.

"We have a lot of rescues for cats and dogs but we seem to be the only thing for anything beyond that."

Mayson Bilton says Hank (pictured), was one of the animals that inspired him to start Sleeping Giant Exotics, after he noticed the bearded dragon had been bounced from home to home several times. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The rescue venture is relatively new, but Bilton's passion for reptiles is not. He used to breed them, he explained, until he realized how often they were ending up abandoned, or bounced around from home to home.

Too many owners would get reptiles as pets without understanding how large the animals would grow or what the long-term commitments would be.

Goliath, a four-year-old sulcata tortoise, is tiny now but will grow to be close to 70 kilograms (150 pounds), Bilton said. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

So he decided to start taking them in, and focusing on education about reptile care and responsible ownership, he said, adding that he often works closely with the OSPCA and other animal rescue organizations which will get in touch when they have a creature they're not equipped to look after.

While the calls he gets are usually about reptiles, his business will take just about anything other than cats and dogs. Over just the past few months, about a dozen animals have been surrendered, Bilton said — mostly turtles and geckos — although they've also taken in a bearded dragon, a tegu and several rabbits since the new year.

Bilton speaks with some visitors to his booth at an event in Victoriaville Mall in Thunder Bay. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

He's also turned the rescue into a business, since Sleeping Giant Exotics can be booked for events, where they'll bring the animals to both entertain and educate. When people first see the animals, "they're often frightened at first," he said, "but then the curiosity kicks in."

The main message he tries to get across to the public, he said, is that if people are interested in getting a reptile as a pet, they need to do their research, looking into everything from how big it will grow, to how its diet might change over time, to the availability of reptile vets in the area.

'Jafar' is a California kingsnake who was given up to Sleeping Giant Exotics. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"Just know what you're getting into," he said.

Sleeping Giant Exotics is also working on getting zoning for a bricks and mortar location it hopes to open to the public by this summer.