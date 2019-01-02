Thunder Bay brewery raises funds for California wildfire relief

A Thunder Bay brewery has joined in an effort to raise funds for California wildfire relief.

The Sleeping Giant Brewing Company has brewed up a batch of Sierra Nevada Brewery's Resilient IPA. All proceeds from sales of the beer will go toward a relief fund aimed at helping those affected by California's Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in the state's history.

The initiative started with Sierra Nevada, said Kyle Mulligan, Sleeping Giant's head brewer and co-owner. Sierra Nevada called on other craft brewers to make their Resilience beer in support of the relief fund.

"When we saw the call-out, we're like 'oh, this looks pretty cool, we should try and do it," Mulligan said. "But it looked like it was only for American breweries."

But then Canada Malting, which has a location in Thunder Bay, offered to donate pale ale malt to any Canadian breweries interested in taking part, Mulligan said.

"[Sleeping Giant brewer Avery Henderson] and I were super excited," Mulligan said. "It seemed like a great fit."

Sleeping Giant's Resilient IPA is currently available at its Macdonell Street location, Mulligan said. There are more than 1,400 breweries in Canada and the U.S. taking part in the initiative.

"It looks like the fund is going to do amazing," Mulligan said. "It kind of shows that even though there's always new craft breweries, and we're still a little competitive with each other, if the right people and the right cause comes around, we'll all join hands and do what we can."