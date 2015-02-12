Slate River Dairy earns agriculture award from province

A northwestern Ontario dairy has earned some provincial recognition for an innovative piece of equipment that's reduced waste, and increased sales.

The province announced Friday that Slate River Dairy has received an Excellence in Agriculture, Honourable Mention Award for its modified European butter churn.

The churn, the province said, can churn butter and pasteurize milk at the same time. It's the only churn of its kind in Canada, and has reduced the amount of wasted product, while increasing sales by 29 per cent between October 2017 and April 2018.

"Our butters and buttermilk are favour­ites among our customers who love to cook with wholesome, top-quality dairy products," said, Wilma Mol, co-founder of Slate River Dairy, in a statement.

Slate River Dairy is located in the Municipality of Neebing, just south of Thunder Bay.