Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Meet the dairy farmers behind Slate River Dairy in Neebing

Up North's Jonathan Pinto speaks with Slate River Dairy owner Wilma Mol to learn why two dairy farmers decided to get into the dairy production business as well.

Dairy produces butter, yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, cheese and milk in glass bottles

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Wilma (left) and Jim (right) Mol, with their daughter Nicole. (Cynthia Vis/Sunny Creek Studio)

With the holiday season underway, one of the beverages you're bound to see on store shelves these days is egg nog.

While much of it is made by large dairy producers, there are a few small, local businesses making it as well.

One of them is the Slate River Dairy in Neebing.

Filling a bottle of milk - not egg nog. (Cynthia Vis/Sunny Creek Studio)

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached owner Wilma Mol to find how the dairy came to be. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:34Northern Nosh: Slate River Dairy
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan spoke with Wilma Mol, who owns the Slate River Dairy near Thunder Bay with her husband, Jim. 7:34

Slate River Dairy is located at 8 Hwy 608 in Neebing. You can also find their products in some Thunder Bay-area stores.

Nicole and Wilma bottling milk. (Cynthia Vis/Sunny Creek Studio)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now