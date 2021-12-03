Meet the dairy farmers behind Slate River Dairy in Neebing
Dairy produces butter, yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, cheese and milk in glass bottles
With the holiday season underway, one of the beverages you're bound to see on store shelves these days is egg nog.
While much of it is made by large dairy producers, there are a few small, local businesses making it as well.
One of them is the Slate River Dairy in Neebing.
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached owner Wilma Mol to find how the dairy came to be. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
Slate River Dairy is located at 8 Hwy 608 in Neebing. You can also find their products in some Thunder Bay-area stores.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?