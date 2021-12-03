Meet the dairy farmers behind Slate River Dairy in Neebing

With the holiday season underway, one of the beverages you're bound to see on store shelves these days is egg nog.

While much of it is made by large dairy producers, there are a few small, local businesses making it as well.

One of them is the Slate River Dairy in Neebing.

Filling a bottle of milk - not egg nog. (Cynthia Vis/Sunny Creek Studio)

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached owner Wilma Mol to find how the dairy came to be. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North 7:34 Northern Nosh: Slate River Dairy For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan spoke with Wilma Mol, who owns the Slate River Dairy near Thunder Bay with her husband, Jim. 7:34

Slate River Dairy is located at 8 Hwy 608 in Neebing. You can also find their products in some Thunder Bay-area stores.

Nicole and Wilma bottling milk. (Cynthia Vis/Sunny Creek Studio)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.