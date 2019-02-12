A remote First Nation community in northwestern Ontario is celebrating the "long-awaited reserve status" on Tuesday.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler congratulated Slate Falls Nation Chief Lorraine Crane and Council in a written release "for their determination to reclaim their home over nearly three decades of advocacy and negotiations."

"This is a historic achievement that all community members can be proud of," Fiddler said. "Achieving reserve status took a tremendous amount of work by community leaders, representatives of many other organizations and various levels of government."

Achieving band and reserve status means that Slate Falls Nation will have the opportunity to develop much-needed infrastructure and economic opportunities that will help create employment and provide a better quality of life for members.

Nearly 30 years ago, Slate Falls was one of the six new First Nations established under the Six Nishnawbe Aski Bands Agreement, according to Monday's release, and the nation was recognized on April 15, 1985 as Slate Falls Band #259 under the Indian Act.

Slate Falls is located approximately 125 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout.

On December 14, 2018 Slate Falls Nation received an Order-in-Council that sets aside lands to Slate Falls Nation to finally achieve reserve status.

"We acknowledge the efforts and persistence of everyone who assisted. This is a major accomplishment and a milestone for the people of Slate Falls," Fiddler said.

In March 2018, the community celebrated the opening of a new water treatment plant, which was part of a $11.6 million project to provide safe drinking water and firefighting infrastructure such as water pumps and hydrants.