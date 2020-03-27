Slate Falls Airways plane crashes into trees in remote area

There were no injuries after a Cessna 206 aircraft crashed into the trees near Jeanette Lake, north of Sioux Lookout just over a week ago.

Preliminary information from Transport Canada said the plane, which was owned by Slate Falls Airways, had an engine failure, and tried to land on the frozen lake on March 15, about 30 kilometres west of Slate Falls First Nation.

The aircraft was unable to make the lake, and instead crashed into the nearby bush.

A mayday call was heard from a high-flying plane above, and information was relayed to air traffic controllers in Winnipeg.

A C130 Hercules from CFB Trenton was dispatched to the area to partake in a rescue capacity.

The plane had one pilot and a passenger on board, who were both brought to Sioux Lookout.

Slate Falls Airways is based out of Sioux Lookout, with five aircraft.