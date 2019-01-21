Police ask for public's help after robbery at grocery store in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who was reportedly involved in a robbery at a locally owned grocery store in the city's north side this past weekend.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, on Sunday, January 20 at around 10:24 p.m.. a male suspect entered the Skaf's Just Basic store, located on 470 Hodder Avenue, holding a hand gun and demanding money.

Police said the suspect was not successful and fled the store.

When officers arrived at the scene and searched the area, the suspect could not be found.

Police describe the male suspect as being 5'9" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a tan coloured lace up high top shoes or hiking style boot, grey jogging pants, a black puffy-style winter jacket, and a red trapper style hat with fur trim.

Police said he was also wearing a mask.

No one was injured in this incident.

Police also released a surveillance video of the robbery and is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.