Tracy Buckler announces retirement from St. Joseph's Care Group

After 16 years as president and CEO of St. Jospeh's Care Group (SJCG), Tracy Buckler has announced her retirement.

During Buckler's time with SJCG, the organization reached a number of milestones, including:

Opening St. Joseph's Health Centre in 2007, and Health Center South in 2018, both of which offer community-based services for those with mental illness and addictions.

The opening of Sister Leila Greco Apartments and a new Sister Margaret Smith Centre.

The expansion of Hogarth Riverview Manor.

The opening of the new East Wing at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The launch of the Centre for Applied Health Research.

"I am fortunate to have had a career in an organization that has amazing staff and a mission-focused board," Buckler said in a statement. "We have all worked together to ensure we continue the long tradition of meeting the unmet needs of the most vulnerable throughout Northwestern Ontario."

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead this complex and diverse organization through the many changes over the years."

Buckler first joined St. Joseph's Hospital as an acute care registered nurse, where she worked on a surgical unit and then in the ICU.

Bishop Fred Colli, who chairs the SJCG board, said as president and CEO, Buckler led the organization through a time of growth and change.

"Through more than a decade of capital projects and multiple health system changes, the fact that St. Joseph's Care Group is known for its compassionate organizational culture and reputation for excellence in care, is a testament to Tracy's leadership," he said. "It is with gratitude and appreciation that, on behalf of the board of directors, I wish Tracy a happy well-deserved retirement."

Buckler will remain in her role as president and CEO during the search for a replacement, which is expected to last until summer 2021.