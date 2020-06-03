No injuries in fire at Thunder Bay seniors' home Tuesday

Improperly-discarded cigarette butts were the cause of a fire at a Thunder Bay long-term care facility this week, firefighters said.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) was dispatched to the Sister Leila Greco Apartments on North Lillie Street at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding firefighters encountered smoke coming from one side of the first floor of the building, TBFR stated in a written release Thursday, adding that a second alarm was called.

The smoke was determined to be coming from an exterior wall.

Siding was removed to gain access, and the fire – which was confined to exterior foam insulation – was quickly extinguished, the fire service said.

Firefighters then used fans to remove smoke from surrounding buildings.

In the media release, the fire service said multiple cigarette butts were found in the vicinity, and reminded people about the importance of discarding smoking materials properly.

The Sister Leila Greco Apartments are part of the St. Joseph's Care Group (SJCG) Lillie Street Community.

In an email to CBC News, SJCG said there were no injuries, and an evacuation was not required.

The fire broke out as dinner service was underway, and some residents experienced a delay in dining as a result.

"The safety of tenants and residents is our primary concern, and we are grateful that there were no injuries or need for evacuation," Tracy Buckler, SJCG president and CEO, said in a statement. "Our staff did a tremendous job, responding quickly and professionally to the situation."