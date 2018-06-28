Forest fires in northwestern Ontario are continuing to spark up daily.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, twelve new forest fires were reported in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

They include three lightning-caused fires located about 45 kilometres south of Webequie First Nation and three more lightning-caused that were discovered on Tuesday evening approximately 70 kilometres south from there.

Both of those clusters of fires are currently under observation.

A fire near Red Lake about 19 kilometres north west of Poplar Hill and one near Sioux Lookout are both currently not under control, according to the Ministry's website.

Thanks to the assistance from a helicopter bucketing water, the Ministry said some progress has been made on one of the fires in Nipigon near the community of Pays Plat.

There are currently 31 active fires in the northwestern Ontario region, 25 of them are either under control or under observation.