SIU clears OPP officer in Thunder Bay motor vehicle collision that sent three to hospital

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) won't issue any charges over a collision between an OPP police cruiser and civilian vehicle in Thunder Bay last year.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. June 11, 2019, on Golf Links Road.

According to the SIU report, the police vehicle, which was an unmarked Nissan Maxima, was travelling northbound on Golf Links Road.

As the police vehicle approached the entrance to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, the civilian vehicle, which was a Cadillac SUV, turned left onto Golf Links Road, crossing in front of the Nissan.

The Nissan struck the Cadillac on the front passenger side. The report states three people — the two occupants of the Cadillac, and a passenger in the Nissan — were taken to hospital.

The SIU said one occupant of the Cadillac was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra, and the other a fractured ankle.

The passenger in the police cruiser suffered a fractured shinbone and finger.

According to the SIU report, the officer driving the police cruiser was undergoing surveillance training at the time of the crash. The training involved tracking a pickup truck, which had officers inside it playing the role of suspects in a break-and-enter case.

The cruiser was travelling 122 km/h just prior to the crash, but had slowed to 76 km/h at the time of the collision.

In his ruling, SIU Director Joseph Martino states the officer's speed "represented a danger on the roadway to other traffic in the area. It was also a paramount factor in the accident that occurred."

Mitigating factors

If the officer was driving at, or near, the posted speed limit of 60 km/h, it's likely the Cadillac would have completed its turn before the police vehicle arrived.

However, Martino states, the officer's speed is mitigated by several factors.

Police vehicles used "in the lawful performance of a police officer's duties" are exempt from speed limits. This, Martino states, applies to the subject officer, given he was undergoing training.

Further, driving conditions were good at the time of the collision. Traffic was light to moderate, the roadway was dry and in good repair, and visibility was good.

Martino also states that the subject officer travelled at the speed of 122 km/h only very briefly, and there was no indication of any "dangerous driving or protracted speeding" during the training exercise.

Martino states there are no grounds to lay a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm against the officer, and that the file has been closed.