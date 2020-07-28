No charges in relation to man's death in Thunder Bay: SIU

There are no grounds to charge a Thunder Bay police officer in relation to the death of a 55-year-old man in the city in November 2020, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Tuesday.

The SIU was notified of the death at about 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020. The man died in hospital following interactions with police and paramedics in the Intercity area.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, the agency said it assigned two investigators, and one forensic investigator to the case, and interviewed two civilian witnesses, three witnesses officers and a paramedic.

The SIU also reviewed closed-circuit video, communications recordings, and an EMS report. The subject officer declined to be interviewed or turn over his notes, which the SIU said is within an officer's rights.

According to the SIU, police were dispatched to the Thunder Centre on the afternoon of Nov. 4 following a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman lying near a building.

While there attending to the woman, police were approached by a paramedic who was in the area attempting to assist a man nearby, on the bank of the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway.

However, the man was being "difficult" and refusing to be taken to hospital, and the paramedic asked the officers for assistance.

One of the officers went to the man, who was seated on the grass. The man told police he wanted to be taken home. The SIU said while the man was slurring his words, he was able to identify himself and stand, and the officer helped him walk back to the paved roadway running behind the building.

There, the man sat on the curb while the officer called for assistance.

The man fell over and appeared unconscious, but roused when two other officers arrived.

The man was unsteady, but without apparent physical injury, and the subject officer helped him walk to a nearby police cruiser.

Again, the man said he wanted to be taken home and indicated he had been drinking.

The officer drove the man to his mother's address. Further assessment on arrival revealed the man was non-verbal, drowsy, and drooling from the mouth.

An ambulance was called, and arrived about 15 minutes later, and the man was placed inside and taken to hospital.

The man passed away the next day; the SIU said an autopsy indicated the man had suffered a brain injury due to blunt impact on the right side of the head.

In his decision, SIU director Joseph Martino states the man displayed "hallmarks of alcohol intoxication," including slurred speech, unsteadiness, and drowsiness.

"As it turns out, it may well be that these symptoms were the result of an intracranial bleed, a serious condition requiring immediate medical attention," Martino states. "However, paramedics had already been to the scene and, though they found it difficult to assess him, were content to have the complainant driven home by the officers. In the circumstances, I am unable to reasonably conclude that the [subject officer] transgressed the limits of care when he escorted the complainant home instead of the hospital, particularly as the complainant, at that time able to communicate and ambulate, had made it clear that was his wish."

"It also bears noting that once at the complainant's home, there is no evidence to suggest that either of the [subject officer] and [witness officer] failed to act with dispatch in calling for an ambulance when it became evident that the complainant was in acute medical distress."